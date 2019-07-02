Hundreds of Memorial Hermann patients' personal health information disclosed inappropriately

HOUSTON - Memorial Hermann Health System announced Tuesday more than 500 patients' personal medical information has been disclosed inappropriately.

Memorial Hermann notified 507 patients whose protected health information was emailed to a third party in error. On June 3, an employee sent an email with a document attached that contained patient names, medical records, payment histories and insurers of those impacted. Memorial Hermann said for a limited number of affected patients, details regarding diagnosis may have been included in the documents.

The recipient was contacted by Memorial Hermann immediately following the incident and made sure the document was deleted, according to the health officials. Memorial Hermann stated it does not believe that the protected information involved will be further disclosed.

Those who were impacted are being offered free access to a credit monitoring service, according to Memorial Hermann. Those who did not receive a notification were most likely not affected by the incident.

Memorial Hermann released the following statement:

"At Memorial Hermann, protecting and securing patient information is a top priority and the system deeply regrets any inconvenience this incident may have caused its patients. Privacy training is mandatory for all employees, and the system will continue to update and review its privacy policies and practices in an effort to prevent a reoccurrence."

