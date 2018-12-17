Hundreds of fans line up for Lil Wayne concert tickets in Houston

HOUSTON - It was a wild sight Monday afternoon as hundreds of fans lined up outside a Spring store in southwest Houston in hopes of getting free Lil Wayne concert tickets.

Sky 2 was live over the large crowd that looped around the shopping center on Bissonnet and Buffalo Speedway.

Many fans were disappointed once it was announced that tickets were all gone. Several Houston police officers were standing by in case things got out of hand. People still stood around hours after being told to leave in hopes more tickets would become available.

Fans still waiting outside Sprint store for fix to free Lil Wayne concert tonight even though they aren't giving anymore.... Posted by KPRC2 Syan Rhodes on Monday, 17 December 2018

Houston was one of four cities thousands of fans voted on in a contest hosted by TIDAL.

The vote was called the "TIDAL X: Lil Wayne I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Fan Appreciation Tour" contest. Lil Wayne will perform in Houston at the Houston of Blues on Monday.

The other winning cities were Atlanta, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.