Hundreds gather to remember teen killed over brownie argument

HOUSTON - Hundreds of people gathered at the corner of Bellaire and Rooken streets in southwest Houston to remember 14-year-old Brian Angel’s life.

Police say last Wednesday, Angel was fatally stabbed in the eye during an argument over a brownie outside a food store.

Carrie Threatt doesn’t know the family but says she still grieves with them.

“Everybody is affected, especially when somebody dies, but when a child dies, that's the most horrible thing and you think you send your child to school to be safe, and they never make it back. It's horrible and it's sad,” Threatt said.

