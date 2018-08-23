Hundreds gather at Minute Maid Park to raise money for injured officer

HOUSTON - Hundreds of people gathered at Minute Maid Park on Thursday to raise money for a Houston police officer who was critically injured earlier this year.

Officer Jerry Flores fell off a golf cart at a charity golf tournament in April and hit his head. He was in a coma for several weeks.

Flores is still recovering at a hospital, and his recovery is expected to be lengthy and expensive.

Thursday the Astros Foundation teamed up with the Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club to help raise money for Flores’ recovery by selling T-shirts and food. They also held a silent auction and raffles.

“We’re going to help him through this,” said Rico Garcia, a member of the motorcycle club. “We’re not going to bend. (We’re) on his side until he makes it alright.”

“I think the message it sends is that we are one big, blue family, and if you’re going through something, we’re all going through it and support you no matter what,” said Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

The fundraiser goes until 4 p.m.

Flores is a 20-year law enforcement veteran.

