Humble ISD student, who uses a wheelchair, walks at graduation

HOUSTON - A video of a Humble Independent School District student, who uses a wheelchair, walking at his graduation is making its rounds on social media.

Nick Tijerina graduated from Atascocita High School Saturday.

Tijerina has to use a wheelchair to maneuver around after he was shot at 13 years old during an outdoor middle school basketball tryout in Edinburg, his mother, Donna Kaye Rex, said.

According to Lubbockonline, Tijerina was one of two kids shot with an assault rifle while trying out for their middle school basketball team in 2011.

The ceremony was filled with chilling claps and cheers as he made an incredible effort to cross the stage walking.

