Human remains found wrapped in blanket, tarp in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas - Human remains were found Wednesday wrapped in a blanket and tarp in La Porte, police said.

What someone found Wednesday morning at Bay Forest Golf Course just off South Broadway Street has police befuddled.

"Our units responded and, in fact, there were human remains," Assistant Police Chief Steve Deardorff, with the La Porte Police Department, said.

The golf course, however, is not where police believe the remains were stored initially.

"Through the course of our investigation, led us to believe those remains had once been at Spencer Mini Storage," Deardorff said.

The storage facility is in the 11200 block of Spencer Highway, which is about a 4-mile drive from the golf course.

Police believe the remains had been stored in a storage room there for a while because they were badly decomposed.

Police said they are working to answer such questions as whose storage bin it was and if there have been any missing persons reports.

"Our investigators will go through all of that. They will interview people and gather a cause of death. The remains will be examined by the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office and hopefully we'll learn... cause of death," Deardorff said.

