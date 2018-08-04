Human remains found as Bryan police search for 3-year-old girl

The Bryan Police Department is working with Child Protective Services (CPS) to locate Rayven Shields.

BRYAN, Texas - Human remains were recovered during the search for 3-year-old Rayven Shields, officials with the Bryan Police Department said.

The girl's mother, Virginia Adams, was uncooperative with the dual investigation between police and child protective services, so police obtained a search warrant for the mother's house, police said, where they made the grim discovery.

Adams was arrested and charged with interference with child custody, police said. She is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Brazos County Jail, records show.

Brazos County Jail Virginia Adams

Police are expected to release more information about the case during a press conference at noon Saturday regarding the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.