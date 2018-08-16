Human head located near railroad tracks in Rosenberg, police say

A human head was located near railroad tracks Wednesday in Rosenberg, according to police. A body was located nearby that had been deceased for an "extended period," police said.

Investigators said they were called just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 1500 block of Avenue G, near the tracks.

After searching the surrounding area, investigators were able to locate a body. The condition of the remains indicate that the person had been dead for an "extended period," Rosenberg police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 832-595-3760.

