TEXAS CITY, Texas - Multiple agencies are helping out with a grass fire burning in Texas City.

The fire is near Virginia Point next to the 45 Gulf Freeway and the Causeway.

The fire started burning out of control Sunday, with only brush trucks being able to get to the fire to fight it.

Firefighters are also protecting a home that may be in the path of the fire.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.