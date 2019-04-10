HS couple caught engaging in 'inappropriate activity' in front of students, district says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Two students were caught "engaging in inappropriate activity on school grounds" Wednesday in front of a "large number of students" at Foster High School, according to Lamar Consolidated Independent School District officials.

Officials said the students were found sitting under a blanket outside of a campus building.

The students were charged with public lewdness.

Principal Jerry Kipping sent a letter to parents that read in part:

"I wanted to make you aware of a campus disruption that occurred this morning. Two students were caught engaging in inappropriate activity on school grounds in view of a large number of students. The students were immediately identified and the administration team is working to respond appropriately in accordance with Lamar CISD's Student Code of Conduct. The campus is operating normally at this time."

