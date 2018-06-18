HPD recruits civilians to be C.O.P.s

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department announced Monday the launch of the Communicators on Patrol volunteer program.

The program, which is known by the acronym C.O.P.s, was created to enhance and facilitate communication between HPD officers and community members who don't speak English by providing language assistance to officers responding to various calls for service or conducting special events within the community.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said people who are fluent in Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic and Urdu, are greatly needed.

If you’d like to become a member of the Communicators on Patrol or an HPD volunteer, visit http://www.houstontx.gov/police/vip/index.htm.

