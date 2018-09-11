HPD police officer accused of DWI with young daughter in vehicle appears in court

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was on the other side of the law after being accused of driving while intoxicated with her young daughter in the vehicle.

Cassandra Crosby, 36, was charged with a DWI for driving drunk with a child younger than 15 years old in the car with her, according to court documents.

Crosby was arrested Monday and has made a $1,000 bail, records show.

The bond stipulates that Crosby may have no alcohol or drug substances, no child under 18 years old in her vehicle and no contact with her daughter in person, and that she have an interlock device installed in her vehicle, officials said.

