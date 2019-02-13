HPD officer turned tattoo shop owner answers his brothers' calls in need

HOUSTON - First responders from across the country flock to Prison Break Tattoos in Houston looking for that perfect ink, and sometimes, much more.

“[We] support the men and women who every day risk their lives,” said owner BK Klev, who has been a Houston police officer for 25 years.

Over the years, Klev said he’s lost many law enforcement brothers, “killed in the line of duty. [And] to be honest, many have committed suicide.”

Which is why, in addition to tattoos, Klev regularly offers first responders his phone number.

After the recent, sudden death of Precinct 5 Deputy Charlie Scott, Klev reminded his social media followers, “I’m here to listen.”

A struggling lieutenant from out of state called before Tuesday's sunrise.

“I said, 'I can help you,'” Klev said. “If you have never experienced the sound of a man crying, not just sad tears, but broken down, gut-wrenching and painful crying, you will never forget it.”

Klev listened and encouraged the lieutenant, which was exactly what he needed.

“In his exact words: 'Everyone always says they’re there for you when you need them, but they’re not,'” Klev said of the lieutenant, who told Klev he had recently lost a law enforcement brother.

A different first responder calls Klev on average every week, he said. Calls come from the Houston area and as far away as New York and even Australia.

“To me, that means you can save a life,” Klev said. “I feel like I saved a life this morning.”

“If you take anything away from this post,” Klev wrote on Facebook, detailing Tuesday’s experience, “please take this: When people reach out to you, no matter where you are, what time of day it is, or what you have going on in your life, please talk to them.”

Klev's number is 713-465-3387, or 713-INKED-UP.

Here are details for Scott's funeral:

Feb. 15 at Sugar Creek Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

13223 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, TX

Immediately following the church service:

The Bridge

802 Brooks St.

Sugar Land, TX

Once we finish at The Bridge we are inviting anyone who would like to raise a glass to join us:

The County Line Bar and Grill

19412 FM 1093

Richmond, TX

For anyone who cannot attend the service and would like to stop by pay their respects, Sugar Creek Baptist will be open at noon for that option.

