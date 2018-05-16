HPD officer suspended 45 days over hotel arrest

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer has been suspended for 45 days over unnecessary force in the New Year's Eve arrest of a man found with guns in his hotel room in a felony case later dropped.

Disciplinary records show Officer Ken Nealy was suspended without pay May 1.

Nealy was off-duty and working security when Russell Ziemba was arrested. A grand jury later found insufficient evidence for assault on a public servant charges.

Police said Ziemba smelled of alcohol and was arrested after refusing to leave the hotel. Police found guns and ammunition in his room. Ziemba told officers he moved the items from his parked truck to keep them from being stolen.

A police union attorney said the case is over and declined further comment Tuesday.

