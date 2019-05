The mug shot of Moises Saldana Jr., a former HPD officer accused of DWI.

HOUSTON - A 37-year-old Houston Police Department officer was relieved of duty the same day he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to authorities.

Moises Saldana Jr. was arrested and charged April 30.

Saldana was sworn in as an officer in August 2008 and was assigned to South Gessner patrol.

He made bail and is due in court Tuesday.

