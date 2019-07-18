HPD officer relieved of duty after being busted in prostitution sting, officials say

The mug shot of Danny Van Le, who was arrested during a prostitution sting in Fort Bend County on July 16, 2018, according to authorities.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston Police Department officer was relieved of duty after he was busted in a prostitution sting, according to authorities.

What happened

Danny Le was arrested during a covert reverse prostitution sting Tuesday, according to Fort Bend County officials.

The sting was targeting johns who were attempting to pay for sex.

The covert operation is ongoing.

Le posted a $500 bond early Wednesday morning.

How long was Le with HPD?

Le was sworn in as an officer in May 1997. He was assigned to the downtown division.

He was relieved of duty Tuesday.

