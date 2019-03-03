HPD officer rear-ended on US 59 by suspected drunk driver, police say

A Houston police officer is recovering Sunday after he was rear-ended by a driver on U.S. 59.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night on the southbound lanes of U.S. 59 near the State Highway 288 split near downtown.

Police said the officer suffered facial injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the other vehicle may have been intoxicated, officials said.

The investigation temporarily shut down all lanes of the highway.

