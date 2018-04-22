HPD officer Jerry Flores opens his eyes, responds to name after golf cart accident

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was injured after a freak golf cart accident earlier this month and has begun to show signs of recovery.

The Houston Police Officer's Union said Jerry Flores is now opening his eyes and responding to his name and continues to improve every day.

Flores, previously listed as in a coma, is 26-year veteran of the department and has worked in different departments. He currently serves in the gang division and is active in the community.

Update: Jerry Flores is now opening his eyes and responding to his name. He continues to improve everyday. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) April 22, 2018

Houston Police Officers’ Union President Joe Gamaldi previously called Flores a pillar in the community.

"This is a big tragedy right now and everybody’s just hoping and praying he’s gonna pull out of this," Gamaldi said in a previous interview. "He’s an all around great guy. The type of guy who would give the shirt of his back to you. I think Officer Flores is probably the most popular police officer we have. He’s very well-known in the community and the outpouring of support has been absolutely incredible."

Flores, 53, was at the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club golf tournament, which helps injured officers and military members, when he fell off a golf cart and hit his head on the pavement. Flores was knocked unconscious.

