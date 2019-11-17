HPD officer injured in crash trying to catch ATM theft suspect

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is recovering in the hospital Sunday morning after colliding with a wrecker while trying to chase down an ATM theft suspect.

Police said the officer had been searching for a suspect they believe stole from an ATM around 10 p.m. on Saturday.

When he saw the suspect's vehicle, the officer began to pursue it. That's when the officer collided with a wrecker driver at the intersection of Tuam Street and Live Oak Street.

The wrecker driver was not injured in the crash but the officer suffered injuries to his wrist and leg.

Police said they will conduct a follow-up investigation to determine who was at fault for the crash.

"The officer had his lights and sirens on at the time," Sgt. David Rose with HPD said."We're going to have to review his body cam and there's apparently a camera in this area that we're going to look at and see exactly what happened."



