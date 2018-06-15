HPD officer, Harvey hero Norberto Ramon dies after long battle with cancer

HOUSTON - Veteran Houston police Officer Norberto Ramon passed away Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Ramon served his department and the citizens of Houston for nearly 25 years. He lost his battle with stage 4 colon cancer, something he’d been fighting since March of 2016.

Officer Ramon worked tirelessly during Hurricane Harvey to save lives, despite having his own serious ongoing health issues. Ramon worked 12-hour shifts for several days, helping hundreds of people get to rescue boats while working with Lake Patrol.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to social media to express his condolences. He also told KPRC he hopes the men and women of the Houston Police Department will serve in a manner consistent with the example Ramon set.

WATCH: Art Acevedo on HPD officer Noberto Ramon losing battle to cancer

“I think he set a standard and an example not just for members of our police department to follow but for our profession and everybody in society,” Chief Acevedo said. A memorial service is being planned in Officer Ramon’s honor.

Plans will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

WATCH: Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi on HPD officer Noberto Ramon losing battle to cancer



