HPD officer, girl in wheelchair share special moment on dance floor

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer shared a special dance with a young girl in a wheelchair and it's going viral.

WATCH: HPD officer dancing with girl in wheelchair

On Saturday night, the officer, identified only as Officer Fernandez, asked a young girl in a wheelchair to dance at a quinceanera.

Houston DJ Juan Mancha saw the officer asking the young girl to dance and decided to record the special moment.

Mancha posted the dance to Facebook and said that it sent a powerful message.

“This is why I love my job, this cop asked her to dance … she’s so beautiful,” Mancha said in a Facebook post Saturday.

Though the video was short, just 13 seconds, Mancha said he was trying to show the world that not all cops are bad.

The Houston Police Department also shared the video and tweeted, “This is what relational policing is about.”

The Facebook post has received more than 1,000 shares and 65,000 views.

