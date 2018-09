HOUSTON - A Houston police officer accidentally discharged his gun Thursday at Hobby Airport, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. near the baggage claim area, police said.

Not many people were around at the time of the shooting and no one was hurt.

The officer's AR-15 fired straight into the ground and most likely was completely destroyed at impact, police said.

