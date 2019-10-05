HPD: Man killed in shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man was killed in a shooting in southwest Houston on Saturday morning, Houston police said.

Around 4 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 9400 block of Coventry Square Drive. Officers found a man shot at the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery. The shooting victim later died, police said.

The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

