HPD looks into financial paper trail of troubled elevation company

HOUSTON - Channel 2 Investigates has learned that the Houston Police Department is looking into the financial paper trail of a troubled elevation company after a KPRC2 Investigation.

As KPRC first reported, homeowners turned over thousands of dollars to Titan Foundations.

Some of it was tied to a federal grant.

According to officials, Titan either never started work or left jobs unfinished. The company worked on six homes covered by the grant. The company also lifted the homes of those who didn't receive the grant.

Homeowners said the company accepted the checks, which were around $40,000 to $45,000, but never started construction.

The company then abruptly closed and its owner, Bobby Fischer, died.

As KPRC exposed Tuesday night, someone else is tied to Titan's finances: John Heaner, with Absolute concrete.

Homeowners sent KPRC copies of deposited checks and it appears they were endorsed by Heaner. Additionally, the checks were deposited into a Prosperity Bank account.

As KPRC previously reported, Absolute has a bank account with Prosperity. They submitted the account information for other grant bids.

Now, homeowners have contacted KPRC to say that after our investigation, HPD now wants to see copies of their deposited checks.

HPD said it will send its findings to the Harris County District Attorney's Office and the case may be turned over to a grand jury.

