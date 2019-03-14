HPD cruiser loses control, ends up in man's front yard

HOUSTON - Crews are having to repair a power pole after a Houston Police Department cruiser went out of control and ended up inside a front yard in northeast Houston.

Police say a Houston police officer lost control of his patrol SUV, hit an electrical pole and then crashed into a homeowner’s yard at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Broyles Street near Collingsworth Street.

The officer didn’t hit the house but did some damage, including knocking over a fence, hitting a trailer and some plants, authorities said.

According to homeowner Alex Lane, the officer said he hit a bump, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. Lane said this is the second time something like this has happened.

“I just heard a boom and I thought somebody stole the trailer that is parked in the yard, so I got up and looked,” Lane said. “I couldn’t' even come out. I had to crawl up under the fence to get out. I said this is not happening again, so I asked the police officer ‘Are you alright?’ he said ‘Yea, I’m alright.’ He said ‘I’m sorry this happened’.”

Authorities said no one was hurt.



