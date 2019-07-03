HPD chief further backs officer indicted on aggravated assault charge

HOUSTON - Houston police Chief Art Acevedo reinforced his support of a recently indicted officer by sending an email to all HPD employees.

The email recently obtained by KPRC 2 was sent Friday afternoon and addresses the June 26 indictment of Officer Shane Privette.

“Let me be perfectly clear. I as your chief stand by the internal investigation that exonerated our officer,” the email reads.

Acevedo further writes the use of force by Privette was “within policy and appropriate to bring an uncooperative resisting suspect into custody.”

Acevedo stated the department’s executive team and he reevaluated the Internal Affairs investigation into the incident and reaffirms the initial determination the officer should be exonerated.

When KPRC contacted Acevedo to verify the contents of the email, he also said, “I am fairly confident when a seasoned prosecutor and use-of-force expert reviews the facts of this case, I expect they will objectively determine this was a reasonable use-of-force.”

Read the letter below:

What happened

The indictment stems from the November 2017 arrest of 52-year-old Dewayne Walker on drug charges.

Police said Walker resisted arrest and fought with the officer. Walker pleaded guilty to the drug charges and has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1985.

However, the District Attorney’s Office said the indictment on charges of aggravated assault by a public servant stems from the officer kneeing Walker in the face and causing a “blown out orbital.”

Following the indictment, Privette was relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.