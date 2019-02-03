HPD Chief Art Acevedo responds to threatening Facebook message

HOUSTON - Houston police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted a screenshot of an apparent threatening message that targeted him and officers.

The direct Facebook message stated, "I'm glad those pigs were shot, hopefully you're next."

Acevedo responded in a tweet saying, "Example of the ugly world and dark hearts police officers and the communities we serve ... face each and every day."

The threat comes days after five police officers were injured in a shootout while serving a search warrant at a home in southeast Houston.

