HPD: 12-year-old shot in Saturday night shooting

HOUSTON - A 12-year-old boy was wounded during a shooting in Houston on Saturday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, a family was driving northbound on Gulf Freeway near Edgebrook Drive when another vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside fired into the car, shooting the 12-year-old boy in the leg, police said.

Paramedics transported the boy to a nearby hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

Police are searching for a red sedan in connection with the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.



