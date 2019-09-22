News

WATCH LIVE: Trump due to join India's PM at 'Howdy Modi' rally

By Briana Zamora-Nipper - Community Associate Producer

HOUSTON - Today, President Trump is due to join India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a major rally, in which Modi will address some 50,000 people. This is your resource for live updates of the event.
 

11:00 a.m.: Multiple law enforcement agencies work to enure safety at rally

Related Stories

9:50 a.m.: US Senator John Cornyn is at NRG stadium to attend event

 

 

8:40 a.m.: Stage is set and crowd begins to fill the stadium

 

 

8:30 a.m - Crowds gather outside NRG Stadium ahead of event

Crowds are gathering around NRG Stadium ahead of the rally set to start later this morning.

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.