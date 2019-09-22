WATCH LIVE: Trump due to join India's PM at 'Howdy Modi' rally

HOUSTON - Today, President Trump is due to join India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a major rally, in which Modi will address some 50,000 people. This is your resource for live updates of the event.
11:00 a.m.: Multiple law enforcement agencies work to enure safety at rally
9:50 a.m.: US Senator John Cornyn is at NRG stadium to attend event
8:40 a.m.: Stage is set and crowd begins to fill the stadium
8:30 a.m - Crowds gather outside NRG Stadium ahead of event
Crowds are gathering around NRG Stadium ahead of the rally set to start later this morning.
