WATCH LIVE: Trump due to join India's PM at 'Howdy Modi' rally

HOUSTON - Today, President Trump is due to join India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a major rally, in which Modi will address some 50,000 people. This is your resource for live updates of the event.



11:00 a.m.: Multiple law enforcement agencies work to enure safety at rally

Houston Police and several law enforcement agencies are helping to keep the peace and maintain safety at the Howdy Modi event at NRG. I even spotted @ArtAcevedo out. @KPRC2 #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/yXPmY8Vjme — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) September 22, 2019

9:50 a.m.: US Senator John Cornyn is at NRG stadium to attend event

8:40 a.m.: Stage is set and crowd begins to fill the stadium

The Indian-American community has turned out in full force for #HowdyModi! Community members have travelled from across the country to be a part of this historic event #SharedDreamsBrightFutures pic.twitter.com/6u5k6TNNLU — Texas India Forum (@howdymodi) September 22, 2019

8:30 a.m - Crowds gather outside NRG Stadium ahead of event

Crowds are gathering around NRG Stadium ahead of the rally set to start later this morning.

Traffic already building around NRG Stadium as attendees of today's 10 am event are arriving. Motorists should plan for alternate routes ! #HouNews #houtraffic https://t.co/OgQ9nepG2R — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 22, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.