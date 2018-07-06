How you can send birthday wishes to former President George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush speaks during an interview on "Today" on Feb. 27, 2017.

HOUSTON - Former President George W. Bush turns 72 Friday, and you can celebrate his birthday by sending him your birthday wishes.

Just go to this website and fill out the form to send a personal birthday message to the 43rd president of the United States.

Bush was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and grew up in Midland, Texas. He graduated from Yale and received a business degree from Harvard. Bush served two terms as the governor of Texas prior to becoming president.

George W. Bush was president of the United States from 2001 until January 2009.

His father, George H. W. Bush, was the 41st president of the United States from 1989 to 1993.





Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.