How TxDOT is preparing roads ahead of cold weather this weekend, New Years

HOUSTON - The Texas Department of Transportation’s Houston District is deploying dozens of trucks across six counties to pretreat bridges, overpasses, connector ramps and other hot spots ahead of the expected freeze.

The trucks, escorted by law enforcement personnel, spray a brine mixture (salt and water) on roadways known to freeze easily a couple of days before severe weather hits.

TxDOT also prepares a more aggressive ice treatment, a rock mixture (small rocks, sand and salt) to respond to the worst trouble spots during severe weather.

The TxDOT Houston District covers Brazoria, Montgomery, Harris, Fort Bend, Waller and Galveston counties. About 50 trucks and 696 road cameras help TxDOT prepare for and respond to severe weather.

TxDOT holds daily conference calls with the National Weather Service. Its trucks will finish pretreating the greater Houston area on Friday.

TxDOT will decide each day whether more pretreatment is needed.

For more information on road conditions, click link to Houstontranstar.org

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.