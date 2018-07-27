How to score a free, full-size lipstick Sunday

HOUSTON - Heads up, makeup lovers. National Lipstick Day is this weekend, and you can get a free, full-size lipstick to celebrate on Sunday.

MAC Cosmetics is giving away tubes of lipstick (retail price $18.50) at all of its U.S.-based MAC stores, counters and retailers (including Ulta). All you have to do is show up and ask for your lipstick. No purchase necessary.

There are nine different shades to choose from:

Tanarama

Aloof

Delish

Chintz ​​​​​​​

Florabundi​​​​​​​

Moxi​​​​​​​

Dare You

Epic

Mixed Media

If you can't make it to a MAC store, fear not! You can still shop online Sunday and snag a free lipstick, but you'll need to spend $25 or more to get the deal.

It's not clear how many tubes of freebies each store keeps in stock, so be sure to arrive early as last year's lines got long.

And for you true lipstick lovers, you can score free lipstick from MAC any time of the year with their Back-to-MAC program. To participate, return six empty MAC lipstick containers to any MAC store and receive a free lipstick in return.

