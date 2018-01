HOUSTON - Get hungry, Houston, because Wednesday is your chance to get a free Chick-fil-A breakfast.

The fast-food restaurant is offering customers a free spicy chicken biscuit Jan. 24 from open until 10:30 a.m. at participating restaurants.

Restaurants are offering one spicy chicken biscuit per customer, per visit while the sandwich supplies last.



