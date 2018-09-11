How to prepare for Gulf of Mexico's tropical system threat

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an increased readiness of state operations as tropical systems linger in the Gulf.

Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to elevate its readiness level because of a tropical system that is expected to develop and move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week.

The SOC will increase its readiness level from level IV (normal conditions) to level III (increased readiness) beginning at noon Tuesday.

Abbott also made resources available to assist local response efforts.

“We are closely monitoring a tropical system expected to approach the Gulf of Mexico and potentially impact the Texas coast in the coming days,” Abbott said. “In light of recent heavy rainfall across the state, we are on high-alert as any additional rain could quickly create dangerous flash-flooding conditions. I urge all Texans to take precautions and review their emergency plans now to prepare for any potential impact to their community.”

Here are some tips residents can take to prepare:

Assemble an emergency kit that includes essential documents, supplies and provisions.

Review hurricane evacuation maps, and select a route for you and your family.

Plan how all family members and pets will evacuate safely.

Consider any special needs for individuals with disabilities or the elderly.

Stay informed about changing weather conditions in and around your area.

Follow the instructions of local officials if a storm develops.

For more information about hurricanes and tips on how to prepare for the 2018 hurricane season, visit the DPS website or ready.gov.

Additional information can also be found at the National Weather Service website.

