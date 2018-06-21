How to monitor releases at Barker, Addicks reservoirs

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Water was released Thursday from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs in west Harris County.

WATCH: Addicks and Barker Reservoirs controlled release on July 21, 2018

The Army Corps of Engineers did not anticipate any flooding consequences due to the routine releases, officials said.

"Houston has experienced the first significant rain event since Hurricane Harvey," said Michael Kauffman, a registered professional engineer and certified floodplain manager with the Galveston District of the Corps. "We began making normal releases from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs today and are observing to monitor any unforeseen flooding."

Kauffman said reservoir rainwater will flow to Buffalo Bayou.

"If we see flooding, we will immediately reduce the rate of water flow and notify our partners at the HCFCD (Harris County Flood Control District)," Kauffman said.

Here is a schedule of the releases planned Thursday:

1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Addicks Reservoir was at 10 percent of its government storage capacity and 6.4 percent of its total capacity. The Barker Reservoir was at 11.4 percent of its government storage capacity and 4.5 percent of its total capacity, according to officials.

The U.S. Geological Survey provides live looks at the reservoirs.

To check on the Addicks Reservoir, click here.

To check on the Barker Reservoir, click here.

The Harris County Flood Warning System provides a look at current elevation of bayous as well as the Addicks and Barker reservoirs. A new feature shows points of reference for street flooding and house flooding for the reservoirs.

Here's the link to the Addicks Reservoir. Click on Addicks Reservoir Elevation.

On the graphic, you can see if the Addicks is high enough to flood Highway 6 and see if it's high enough for house flooding.

Here's the link to the Barker Reservoir Elevation. Click on Barker Reservoir Elevation.

On the graphic, you can see if the Barker is high enough to flood Westheimer Parkway and see if it's high enough for house flooding.

