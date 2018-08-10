How to get registered for Mutton Bustin' at Fort Bend County Fair

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - It's one of the biggest events at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Mutton Bustin'!

But the Houston Rodeo is not the only place where your children can take part in the popular event.

The Fort Bend County Fair has a mutton bustin' competition as well.

The fair is in September, but the very important first step, registration starts Aug. 14.

The first 100 qualified applicants will be allowed to compete.

Parents have been known to camp out overnight to make sure their children's applications get in first.

The fair starts accepting applications next week, at 8 a.m. in building B on the fairgrounds.

Here is a link to the documents you need to fill out and bring with you.

