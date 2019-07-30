News

Sharp-dressed men: Fashion at the fore for Houston Astros off the field

By Amanda Cochran - Social Media Producer, Bess Krasoff - Digital News Intern
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros attends the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard red carpet at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC.

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros players are known as champions on the field, but off the field they're winning in a completely different department: fashion. 

Some of the team's stars are taking their style to another level, whether they're stepping out for a red carpet premiere or walking out of the gym. Here are some examples of winning formal looks and everyday street style sported by the home team. 

What Astros player do you think is the most fashionable? Let us know in the comments.

Alex Bregman 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻

A post shared by Alex Bregman (@abreg_1) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Bregman (@abreg_1) on

Carlos Correa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ken Drippy Jr 💧

A post shared by Carlos Correa (@teamcjcorrea) on

Justin Verlander

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

San Fran. ☀️☀️☀️

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

Jose Altuve

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🙏🏻❤️

A post shared by Jose Altuve (@josealtuve27) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🏆🔥

A post shared by Jose Altuve (@josealtuve27) on

George Springer 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What an honor for George, a co-Grand Marshall for today’s #MLKDay Parade alongside John Lewis, who played a big part in ending legal racial segregation. George also received the key to the city and his own day in Houston! Congrats to him and his family on a big accomplishment! Credit to @charlisespringer for the great pics!!! #GeorgeSpringerDay #MLKDay #MartinLutherKingJr #CivilRightsLeader #SummerOfGeorge #GeorgeSpringer #Springer #SuperSpringer #SpringerDinger #HoustonAstros #Houston #Astros #HoustonStrong #AstrosBaseball #HoustonBaseball #AmericanLeague #ALWest #LosAstros #CrushCity #HustleTown #ClubAstros #HTown #Texas #MLB #MMP

A post shared by George Springer 4️⃣🇵🇷🤙🏽 (@super_springer) on

Gerrit Cole

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you, Cleveland, for being such great hosts! #ASG2019

A post shared by Gerrit Cole (@gerritcole45) on

Josh Reddick 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Insert inspirational quote here ⬇️ 😎

A post shared by Josh Reddick (@realjoshreddick) on

Yuli Gurriel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

it's time #piñapower🍍

A post shared by Yuli Gurriel 01 (@el_yuly10) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bye Houston ✈️️👋

A post shared by Yuli Gurriel 01 (@el_yuly10) on

 

 

