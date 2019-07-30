Sharp-dressed men: Fashion at the fore for Houston Astros off the field

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros players are known as champions on the field, but off the field they're winning in a completely different department: fashion.
Some of the team's stars are taking their style to another level, whether they're stepping out for a red carpet premiere or walking out of the gym. Here are some examples of winning formal looks and everyday street style sported by the home team.
Alex Bregman
Carlos Correa
Justin Verlander
Jose Altuve
George Springer
Gerrit Cole
Josh Reddick
Yuli Gurriel
