How to celebrate National Shoe the World Day

HOUSTON - March 15 is National Shoe the World Day.

It is a day created to bring awareness of the incredible need of people around the world who do not have shoes to wear. More than 500 million children, teens and adults around the world do not have a pair of shoes to wear. Some schools and businesses ban students and customers not wearing shoes.

Many people across the world, each day, have to walk barefoot everywhere despite the terrain or climate. There are a few who are fortunate enough to have one pair of shoes, but many times that one pair of shoes is too small or much too big for them. The larger size ensures that their single pair of shoes lasts for many years as they grow, and they are only allowed to be worn for special occasions.

Having to live each day without shoes or any foot protection can lead to a lifetime of problems including pain, injury, cuts, sores, infections and parasites.

National Shoe The World Day was inspired by Donald Zsemonadi and the United Indigenous People in Fontana, California in March of 2014.

You can visit Soles4Souls.org to make a monetary donation or to donate shoes.



