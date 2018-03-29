How much?: The cost of being a wedding guest

HOUSTON - The cost of everything seems to have gone up these days, including the cost of being a guest at a wedding.

Whether you're in the wedding party, a close friend or a family who isn't in the wedding party or a distant friend or family member, the amount of money you will spend has been on the rise, according to a study from Bankrate.

According to the study, people who fall somewhere along the three levels of closeness to the happy couple are projected to pay between $371.60 to $728.19 each. This depends on the fact that each of the three levels would spend money for a bridal or groom shower, a bachelor or bachelorette party and the wedding itself, according to the study.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.