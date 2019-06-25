How Houston Rodeo impacts city's economy

HOUSTON - A study reveals the economic impact the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has on the greater Houston area.

How much money was generated?

The 2019 Houston Rodeo produced a total economic impact of $227 million and $391 million in total economic activity.

The report also includes direct spending, the number of jobs created in the Houston area and the expected increase in taxes associated with spending related to the 2019 Houston Rodeo.

“Visitors to the 2019 Rodeo spent money on the Rodeo grounds, as well as throughout the Houston

economy,” said Chris Johnson, principal of Economics Analytics Consulting, LLC. “Approximately 75% of visitors’ direct spending occurred outside the Rodeo grounds and almost 45% of their spending was on items other than lodging, such as shopping, food and entertainment.”

The Houston Rodeo produced nearly $400 million in economic activity based upon direct spending of $243 million.

Here are the following highlights from 2019 Houston Rodeo:

Economic Impact:

• Total economic impact: $227 million

• Direct spending: $133 million

- Includes hotels, food and beverages, entertainment, shopping and merchandise, horses

and livestock, farm and ranch equipment, ground transportation and event spending

• Total fiscal impact: $13 million

• Direct jobs: 3,694

• Total jobs supported in Greater Houston: 5,133

Economic Activity:

• Total economic activity: $391 million

• Direct spending: $243 million

• Total fiscal activity: $20 million

• Direct jobs: 3,694

• Total jobs supported in Greater Houston: 5,918

Click here to view the full 2019 Economic Impact Study.

