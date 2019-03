Houston-area leaders took to social media March 15, 2019, to react to the mosque attacks in New Zealand.

HOUSTON - As the world reacts to the attacks on two New Zealand mosques, leaders in Houston are expressing not only sorrow but also solidarity.

At least 49 people were killed in the attacks that happened late Thursday night, Houston time.

Here are some of the statements issued by leaders in the Houston area.

Deeply saddened by the senseless killing of 49 people & others injured at 2 mosques in #NewZealandCity #ChristchurchMosqueAttack. City of Houston will take necessary steps to protect those worshipping at mosques in our community and we denounce hate of Muslims or anyone else. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 15, 2019

The killing of innocent people is should be condemned people the world over, even more so when an attack is carried out in a place of worship. The thoughts & prayers of the men & women of @houstonpolice are with the victims and their families. #RelationalPolicing https://t.co/mt1WfCZEqv — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 15, 2019

The thoughts and prayers of @HCSOTexas are with all affected by the #ChristchurchMosqueAttack in New Zealand. Our thoughts are also with our colleagues @nzpolice & @NZPCommissioner. @HCSOTexas is committed to the safety of all houses of worship. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 15, 2019

Heidi and I are horrified and outraged by the terrorist acts in Christchurch, which must be condemned in the strongest and most unequivocal terms. pic.twitter.com/sB8tePq8Xl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 15, 2019

While we don't believe the mass shooting in New Zealand has a Houston nexus, HPD has initiated directed patrols to area mosques & ordered officers to make direct contact with mosque staff. We will continue working to identify any & all threats & take action as needed. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 15, 2019

