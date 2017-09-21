How Galveston is offering a free beach weekend

GALVESTON, Texas - Galveston was one of the spots hit hard by Harvey.

In an effort to support relief efforts, the Galveston tourism community will host a free beach weekend Sept. 30 through Oct. 1.

Galveston Cares weekend will include free admission to all beach parks, free parking along the seawall, free trolley fairs throughout the island, a free family challenge event at Stewart Beach and a fireworks show in honor of first responders and discounted rates at participating attractions.

There will also be special promotions to benefit relief organizations.

The Galveston Island Wild Texas Shrimp Festival will donate $2 of every Gumbo Stroll ticket to Harvey relief efforts and participating hotel partners will offer special promotions.

The Shrimp Festival will take place on Sept. 30.

Moody Mansions museum and The Bryan Museum will be offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on admission tickets. The Grand 1894 Opera House will host a free "open mic" event from 12 -4 p.m. Saturday.

Galvez Bar and Grill is donating $5 for every prime rib dinner sold Thursday through Sunday through the end of October.

