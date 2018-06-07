How do you think Houston should spend $1.5 billion on Hurricane Harvey recovery?

HOUSTON - On Thursday, the City of Houston released its draft for a local action plan, which will outline how $1.5 billion will be used to fund Hurricane Harvey housing recovery.

The plan is available for public review and comment from Thursday through June 21 and will be submitted for approval June 27. The plan includes a local needs assessment, programs and budget and spending timelines.

“Hurricane Harvey hit hard for many Houstonians, but it didn’t break our spirit,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. “With these recovery resources, our goal is to make historic progress in ensuring that every Houstonian has a safe, affordable place to live, and that our neighborhoods provide economic opportunities for Houstonians to thrive.”

Since the availability of housing recovery funds was announced in February, the city has been working with local and federal government officials to ensure that Houston gets its fair share of the locally controlled funds.

The Housing and Community Development Department (HCDD) has held public meetings and focus groups to inform the public of the local action plan and get input on Houston’s recovery priorities.

“Houstonians must have a voice in their own recovery,” said Housing Director Tom McCasland. “Our department will continue to be out in the community, listening to people’s experience, concerns and needs so that we can build a stronger, more resilient and more equitable city.”

Additional meetings will be held throughout the comment period before the draft goes to City Council on June 27. A list of upcoming events is posted here and on the HCDD Facebook page.

You can view the draft plan here and participate in the Houston recovery survey.

Additional public comments on the local action plan may be submitted by email to: Fatima.Wajahat@houstontx.gov or by mail: HCDD, ATTN: Fatima Wajahat, 601 Sawyer, Suite 400, Houston, TX 77007.

