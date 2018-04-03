How do astronauts train for spacewalks?

HOUSTON - Long before NASA astronauts take a spacewalk, working on the International Space Station more than 250 miles from earth, they spend time training with a very special robot at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The robot is the Active Response Gravity Offload System, or ARGOS.

It simulates near weightlessness as is found on the space station, Mars or on the moon.

"You are no longer at the space station,” said ARGOS Project Manager Paul Valle as KPRC2's Ryan Korsgard floated away without a tether, just as an astronaut would without a lifeline in space. "We find that light touches out here do the best. So the more you try to really grip (on) handrails or exert yourself to move yourself around, you notice that you get a lot more tired quickly.”

ARGOS continuously reduces your weight as you move, making it feel like you’re flying. That simulates the feeling of working on the outside of the space station.

“We've got handrails all over the space station. There's no other way to get around outside other than climbing on handrails," said Brian Mader, of EVA (extravehicular activities) Operations.

On the ground, astronauts can practice attaching new parts, making repairs or making connections for the space station.

It’s walking with your hands before flying through space.

