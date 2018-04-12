Houston's former Midtown Sears building will be centerpiece of planned Midtown innovation district

HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 26: A view of the Houston skyline at dusk on March 26, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rice University President David Leebron are scheduled to unveil plans for a Houston "innovation district" Thursday at the former Sears building in Midtown.

KPRC2 plans to live stream the event at 10:30 a.m.

The 1939 art deco building -- with views of downtown and the Texas Medical Center -- where Sears was formerly housed will serve as an anchor for the planned district, according to a news release for the event.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.