Houstonians weigh in on criticism of Ayesha Curry's new restaurant at CityCentre

HOUSTON - One after another, the reviews are already rolling in for the newest addition to CityCentre.

But there's just one issue, International Smoke hasn't even opened.

"Why would you go on there and say the food is not good? It's not open yet," Cheri Peterson-Fowler said.

Part of the reason for the reviews is that the BBQ joint is being brought to town by an award-winning chef and Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors basketball player Steph Curry.

The same player who helped to bounce the Rockets out of a trip to the NBA Finals twice in recent seasons.

"I've heard that a lot of people are hating on the restaurant already and they don't like it that much," Clinton Fetiza said.

The war of words is now playing the food review app, Yelp, with both sides dishing it out.

Here are some of the reviews:

"Can't believe I logged on here and took time out of my day to give this 1 star. Go Rockets."

"Fine. We moved on. But when y'all try to open a restaurant... a BBQ joint for that matter.... that's when you cross the line."

The feeling seemed to echo with other Houston residents.

"Yeah, I'm alright with it. Every city should be like that towards the other team. That's sports," Miller Blake said.

In the meantime, Warriors fans are also chiming in on Yelp.

Here are some of their ratings:

"Mmmmmmm. Mmmmmmmm. Mmmmmm. This place is definitely the taste of victory."

"Don't worry Houston fans unlike the Rockets this won't disappoint you."

"Not a huge fan of Curry's right now and knocking us out, but not going to put out a business just because I'm a fan of the Rockets," Roger Wangelin said.

There was also tweet from Ayesha Curry's account to a person asking why Houston for the location.

Her response:

"The irony of it all. I don't play ball so this has been very entertaining to watch people so wound up. The food will speak for itself once we open and I actually love Houston. I love food, I love bbq and am excited to bring something different to the table."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.