Houstonians react to President Trump's historic meeting with North Korea

HOUSTON - Houstonians in Little Korea in the Spring Branch area have been watching the coverage of the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un very closely.

They said they are hopeful the deal will bring overdue peace and change between both countries.



The high-stakes meeting was watched all over the world, and in Houston. A peace agreement came out of the sit-down, with the president saying North Korea has agreed to complete denuclearization of its weapons' sites.



"Chairman Kim has told me that North Korea is already destroying a major missile engine testing site. That's not in your signed document, we agreed to that after the agreement was signed. That's a big thing, for the missiles that they were testing, the site is going to be destroyed very soon," Trump said.



For many Koreans living in Houston, the meeting symbolizes good things to come.



"As a Korean living in Houston, it's really good thing happening because (President) Trump and Kim Jong Un meeting yesterday together it's good for peace good for Korean people and America, too," Hee Ko, who moved to the United States from South Korea 20 years ago, said.



For others, they are still unsure.

Song Park was 8 years old and living in South Korea during the Korean War. She said North Korea was their No. 1 enemy.

Her heart goes out to the people in North Korea, who are not allowed to travel outside the country.

The brutal history of the North Korean regime still casts a dark shadow on the country's bright future.

For Park, it's too early to tell if the new deal with Kim Jong Un will work out.



"I really do not believe the whole thing whatever they said because they've been changing their mind so many times before. So hopefully, hopefully, this will really work out," Park, who came to America in 1966, said.



Park and Ko said they will wait and watch the new direction, but said they will take it step by step.

