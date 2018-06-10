Houstonians gather to help Guatemala volcano victims

HOUSTON - Volunteers, community members and elected officials gathered Sunday to continue the relief effort for Guatemalan volcano survivors.

Since the eruption, last Sunday volunteers have been collecting and sorting donated items at Restaurante Guatemala.

Organizer Cesar Espinosa said that the community has been very generous in donating basic items but they are now asking for help in transporting the goods to Guatemala.

“We are asking if there is an agency or an airline or transport company that can help in the process. Obviously, getting the goods by air is the most effective way to get it to Guatemala," said Espinosa.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, was also in attendance and said that she is asking that temporary protective status is considered for many of the Guatemalans who may flee the country.

Organizers said they are no longer accepting donations at the restaurant warehouse location but they are still collecting items at a second warehouse at 6205 Brookehille Drive, Suite 2.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.