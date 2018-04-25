Houston Zoo to host three adults-only events this summer

HOUSTON - This summer at the Houston Zoo adults can see the animals, have a drink and party with friends.
The Houston Zoo – After Dark will be held three times over the summer: May 17, June 21 and July 19. Tickets for each event is $35 or $90 for all three theme events.
From 6 p.m.-8 p.m. visitors can explore the zoo and see the animals. Entertainment will be offered from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Prices include event entry and activities plus one drink. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.
The zoo shared these guidelines for the events:
- After Dark is an adults-only event. Guests must be 21 and up. No babies or children are allowed.
- Guests without a valid photo ID will not be permitted to enter.
- Smoking is not permitted at the Zoo.
- Parking is available at the Zoo’s main entrance.
- After Dark will be held rain or shine.
