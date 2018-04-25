Houston Zoo to host three adults-only events this summer

Zoo employees at the Houston Zoo's new bug house get their first look at the exhibits Friday, May 23, 2014, in Houston. The Bug House, opening this weekend, has 30 species of native and exotic insects on display.

HOUSTON - This summer at the Houston Zoo adults can see the animals, have a drink and party with friends.

The Houston Zoo – After Dark will be held three times over the summer: May 17, June 21 and July 19. Tickets for each event is $35 or $90 for all three theme events.

From 6 p.m.-8 p.m. visitors can explore the zoo and see the animals. Entertainment will be offered from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Prices include event entry and activities plus one drink. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The zoo shared these guidelines for the events:

After Dark is an adults-only event. Guests must be 21 and up. No babies or children are allowed.

Guests without a valid photo ID will not be permitted to enter.

Smoking is not permitted at the Zoo.

Parking is available at the Zoo’s main entrance.

After Dark will be held rain or shine.



