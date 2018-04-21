Houston Zoo mourns loss of silverback gorilla

HOUSTON - The Houston Zoo on Saturday announced the loss of a 34-year-old western lowland gorilla named Zuri.

The gorilla was euthanized after battling severe gastrointestinal disease over the past few months.

The head of the family troop of gorillas, Zuri was an easygoing silverback and had 10 offspring, including 15-year-old Sufi Bettine, who recently moved to the Toledo Zoo as part of the gorilla species survival program.

On most afternoons, Zuri could be seen in the habitat of Holli, Binti and Angel.

